The Simple Trick For Getting The Crispiest Roasted Potatoes Ever

For the crispiest roast potatoes, don't just roast them. Boil them first. This technique is nothing new for British readers. Across the pond, roasties are something of a national pastime. They have the technique down pat: Peel your potatoes, boil them in salted water, shake them, then roast them in hot oil. When done right, the result is a potato that practically shatters when you bite into it.

Why does par-boiling the potatoes make such a difference? Boiling your spuds gets them tender on the inside, starchy on the outside. When you toss them into sputtering hot oil, that starchy outer layer begins its transformation into a crispy golden crust.

If the only change you make to your potato-roasting technique is boiling them first, you'll already see a big improvement. But you can make them even better with baking soda, duck fat, and elbow grease. Here's everything you need to know.