Katie Lee's Formula For A Simple, Elegant Holiday Party

If you're planning on throwing a holiday party and want some expert tips, then look no further. At the New York City Wine & Food Festival, Daily Meal spoke with "The Kitchen" co-host and cookbook author Katie Lee. Lee is full of advice for creating a simple yet elegant holiday party.

Firstly, her go-to appetizer is a classic: deviled eggs. She declared, "It's not a party at my house without deviled eggs." Lee explained that she likes to keep the recipe nice and simple, using just mayonnaise and mustard, as well as a garnish of paprika — which is quite similar to Daily Meal's recipe for classic deviled eggs, if you need a recipe to follow.

Lee suggested prepping the deviled eggs in advance — but saving one key step for later. She explained, "I'll do the egg whites separately, and then I've put the filling in a bag and I don't pipe them until everybody's ready to show up."