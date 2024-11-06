The Trader Joe's Seafood Dish That's So Good It Won An Award
Trader Joe's is a supermarket dream for many customers, with a unique product offering, a variety frozen dinner options, and attentive customer service. It has nearly 600 stores within the U.S and, unfortunately for those living abroad, has not made its way to other countries. Even so, Trader Joe's has gained quite the reputation around the world with its award-winning products, one of which can be found in the store's freezer section.
Trader Joe's Shrimp Boom Bah was launched in 2023 and won a spot in the People's Food Awards that same year (People). TJ's shrimp product was titled the winner for the Best Seafood category, which was one of 66 supermarket food categories. In this frozen product, you'll find shelled and tail-off shrimp coated in a crispy batter. The package includes a sweet and spicy sauce that you can toss your shrimp through or use as a dipping sauce. You can buy a one-pound pack for $8.99, which could be one of many reasons that led to this shrimp's "boom"-ing success.
Why Trader Joe's Shrimp Boom Bah is a hit, and how to best enjoy it
Apart from its creative and fun name, there are a few other things that make this shrimp a winner. This TJ's product is an exciting combination of a crispy exterior and tender shrimp . The coating brings a burst flavors, which is further elevated by the sweet hot sauce. This taste and texture combo might just make you rethink buying shrimp at a restaurant. The preparation is quick and simple, and your food will be ready within about 12 minutes. You just need to heat your sauce and opt for deep frying, air frying, or oven baking your shrimp before saucing it. Whatever your level of cooking expertise, you can make crunchy and flavorful shrimp fuss-free.
This dish can also be extremely versatile, as you can serve it on its own or with the sauce for an appetizer or entree, or you can add this shrimp as a protein boost to a variety of meals. TJ's shrimp might become your weeknight dinner favorite, as you can add it wraps, sandwiches, and rice bowls or make shrimp tacos. Some claim that the shrimp batter and sauce are both spicy, so mixing it with other ingredients or omitting the package sauce is a good way to defeat the heat. However you like your shrimp, this award-winning product might just be worth a trip to Trader Joe's.