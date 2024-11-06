The Trader Joe's Seafood Dish That's So Good It Won An Award

Apart from its creative and fun name, there are a few other things that make this shrimp a winner. This TJ's product is an exciting combination of a crispy exterior and tender shrimp . The coating brings a burst flavors, which is further elevated by the sweet hot sauce. This taste and texture combo might just make you rethink buying shrimp at a restaurant. The preparation is quick and simple, and your food will be ready within about 12 minutes. You just need to heat your sauce and opt for deep frying, air frying, or oven baking your shrimp before saucing it. Whatever your level of cooking expertise, you can make crunchy and flavorful shrimp fuss-free.

This dish can also be extremely versatile, as you can serve it on its own or with the sauce for an appetizer or entree, or you can add this shrimp as a protein boost to a variety of meals. TJ's shrimp might become your weeknight dinner favorite, as you can add it wraps, sandwiches, and rice bowls or make shrimp tacos. Some claim that the shrimp batter and sauce are both spicy, so mixing it with other ingredients or omitting the package sauce is a good way to defeat the heat. However you like your shrimp, this award-winning product might just be worth a trip to Trader Joe's.