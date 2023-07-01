Trader Joe's Shrimp Boom Bah Has Become A Weeknight Dinner Favorite

Many Trader Joe's fans have taken to social media to rave about the Shrimp Boom Bah. According to Redditors, the product is delicious and can be eaten as is or used in various meals. In addition, the breading can be crunchy, despite being previously frozen. Though the air fryer seems to be the best method for ensuring the crispiest shrimp, plenty of users have had success with the oven.

One common complaint about the product is the sauce. Some internet reviews complain of the taste or texture, saying they ended up ditching the sauce packet entirely. The most common gripe, however, is that tossing the shrimp in the sauce results in soggy breading. Those who did enjoy the taste had better luck dipping the shrimp in the sauce to avoid letting it sit and lose its crunch. However, the shrimp in its breading is plenty flavorful on its own, and the sauce is not necessary to enjoy the product.

One precaution is that the breading is spicy. Some claimed they were able to tame it a bit with the sauce, which is not as hot despite being advertised as so. However, those who aren't spice tolerant may want to avoid purchasing this product.