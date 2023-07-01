Trader Joe's Shrimp Boom Bah Has Become A Weeknight Dinner Favorite
One of the many reasons Trader Joe's is well-loved is for their meal starters. Whether you're just learning how to cook or a seasoned home chef with a busy evening, Trader Joe's has a variety of meal components that can be utilized to put dinner together in a pinch. These building blocks save time and effort, yet they result in tasty meals due to the design and flavor profiles of the products. For these reasons, it's no wonder Trader Joe's items are so popular, with many having amassed cult followings.
A new meal starter Trader Joe's launched this spring is the Shrimp Boom Bah. This frozen product consists of peeled, tail-off shrimp fried in a crispy and spicy breading with a separate packet of sweet and spicy sauce. The item sells for $8.99 for one pound. Social media reactions have overall been positive, with many praising how easy it is to incorporate this protein into quick meals.
Take the shrimp; leave the sauce
Many Trader Joe's fans have taken to social media to rave about the Shrimp Boom Bah. According to Redditors, the product is delicious and can be eaten as is or used in various meals. In addition, the breading can be crunchy, despite being previously frozen. Though the air fryer seems to be the best method for ensuring the crispiest shrimp, plenty of users have had success with the oven.
One common complaint about the product is the sauce. Some internet reviews complain of the taste or texture, saying they ended up ditching the sauce packet entirely. The most common gripe, however, is that tossing the shrimp in the sauce results in soggy breading. Those who did enjoy the taste had better luck dipping the shrimp in the sauce to avoid letting it sit and lose its crunch. However, the shrimp in its breading is plenty flavorful on its own, and the sauce is not necessary to enjoy the product.
One precaution is that the breading is spicy. Some claimed they were able to tame it a bit with the sauce, which is not as hot despite being advertised as so. However, those who aren't spice tolerant may want to avoid purchasing this product.
Shrimp Boom Bah makes weeknight dinner a breeze
Trader Joe's Shrimp Boom Bah is easy to prepare, heating up in only about 12 minutes in the oven or air fryer. While the shrimp is delicious on its own as a snack or appetizer, the lack of effort required makes it a simple building block to reach for when preparing a quick lunch or dinner. Try pairing it with rice and vegetables to turn this quick treat into a full meal. It can also be used on sandwiches to make shrimp po'boys, as well as atop salads for protein and extra crunch. You can also top it with onions and slaw for easy, fried shrimp tacos. In many meals, the addition of creamy ingredients can tone down the spicy breading to make it more palatable for those who don't like as much heat.
The ease of preparation and tasty result make Trader Joe's Shrimp Boom Bah a great meal starter for busy weeknights. It is a perfect building block for evenings with little time for dinner, and despite being frozen, it does not sacrifice flavor or texture. Try incorporating it into your meal rotation and see why social media is excited about this product.