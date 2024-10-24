Is Costco Really Going To Deliver Hot Dogs Via DoorDash?
In what could be a stunning chain of events (if it were true), one man has started an unsubstantiated rumor that Costco, home of some of the cheapest yet most delicious food court deals, will soon offer free delivery for its famous $1.50 hot dog meal via a partnership with DoorDash.
@nunchakusdragon
Costco announces free delivery of $1.50 hotdog / soda 🌭🥤 #costco #food #breakingnews #trending #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #hotdog #soda #pop
If this is true, which it seemingly isn't, as we've not located any record of this "just announced" deal, this would be arguably the most valuable delivery service ever, outside of any rare promotions that might offer free delivery and steep discounts on your order. In this brutal economy of shrinkflation and higher prices, it's easy to want to believe. But honestly, when was the last time any business ever gave you something this valuable?
First things first. There's simply no conceivable way either Costco or DoorDash could make money from this offer. It's already difficult to believe Costco would balk at inflation and refuse to raise its hot dog combo price. As one commenter on the TikTok video blithely put it, "Service fee will probably be $17.99."
Why we don't believe this rumor
Perhaps this could be a limited-time offer wrapped up in a more extensive offer. Say, free delivery on five hot dog combos or more. This might be wise if Costco and/or DoorDash were struggling for customers and looking to grow their respective user bases. While Costco is doing more than fine, DoorDash hasn't made a profit in its entire history outside of the second quarter of 2020. You know, when we couldn't leave our homes? So sure, maybe, just maybe, DoorDash is willing to play ball.
But let's also take a look at the rumor-monger, whose username is Nunchakusdragon. Outside of a handful of videos about running and one video about the current election cycle, nearly every video since he began posting in August of this year concerns the animal kingdom. There isn't a single video that might lend credence to his rumor, not one other link or mention of insider connections that might mean he speaks with some loose authority.
In internet parlance, this is called "trolling." It's meant to rile you up, drive viewership and comments, and get engagement. Giving credit where it's due, this whole endeavor has certainly been a successful troll, getting coverage across the web and, at the time of writing, sitting at his second-most-watched video. It seems this has all been for views, and it looks like we can add an eleventh to the list of debunked hot dog myths.