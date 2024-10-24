Is Costco Really Going To Deliver Hot Dogs Via DoorDash?

In what could be a stunning chain of events (if it were true), one man has started an unsubstantiated rumor that Costco, home of some of the cheapest yet most delicious food court deals, will soon offer free delivery for its famous $1.50 hot dog meal via a partnership with DoorDash.

If this is true, which it seemingly isn't, as we've not located any record of this "just announced" deal, this would be arguably the most valuable delivery service ever, outside of any rare promotions that might offer free delivery and steep discounts on your order. In this brutal economy of shrinkflation and higher prices, it's easy to want to believe. But honestly, when was the last time any business ever gave you something this valuable?

First things first. There's simply no conceivable way either Costco or DoorDash could make money from this offer. It's already difficult to believe Costco would balk at inflation and refuse to raise its hot dog combo price. As one commenter on the TikTok video blithely put it, "Service fee will probably be $17.99."