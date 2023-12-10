Transform Eggnog Into A Savory Delight With One Crispy Garnish

We've all heard of bacon and eggs, but have you ever heard of bacon and eggnog before? Although this combination might sound a bit strange, bacon can actually be the perfect garnish for this classic holiday drink.

When added to a boozy eggnog recipe, the bacon can add a hint of smokiness that really steps up your drink. Plus, the sweet, creaminess of the eggnog also adds another dimension to the treat, providing some balance to contrast the saltiness of the bacon. Better yet, the beverage is easy to make, requiring only your favorite eggnog (be that a store-bought variety or a proper homemade eggnog recipe), a dash of alcohol, and some bacon. You can also add a maple syrup twist, whether that's by infusing your bacon with it or adding some directly to your drink to add even more flavors to the mix.

Now, that may be the long and short of this sweet and salty drink combo, but there are a few different ways you can add bacon to your drink, and knowing them is key. Plus, in order to really knock this bacon and eggnog cocktail out of the park, there are a few other considerations to have in mind as you make it.