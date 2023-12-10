Transform Eggnog Into A Savory Delight With One Crispy Garnish
We've all heard of bacon and eggs, but have you ever heard of bacon and eggnog before? Although this combination might sound a bit strange, bacon can actually be the perfect garnish for this classic holiday drink.
When added to a boozy eggnog recipe, the bacon can add a hint of smokiness that really steps up your drink. Plus, the sweet, creaminess of the eggnog also adds another dimension to the treat, providing some balance to contrast the saltiness of the bacon. Better yet, the beverage is easy to make, requiring only your favorite eggnog (be that a store-bought variety or a proper homemade eggnog recipe), a dash of alcohol, and some bacon. You can also add a maple syrup twist, whether that's by infusing your bacon with it or adding some directly to your drink to add even more flavors to the mix.
Now, that may be the long and short of this sweet and salty drink combo, but there are a few different ways you can add bacon to your drink, and knowing them is key. Plus, in order to really knock this bacon and eggnog cocktail out of the park, there are a few other considerations to have in mind as you make it.
How to incorporate bacon into your eggnog
One of the easiest ways to add bacon to your eggnog is to simply sprinkle some bacon bits on top, just as you would nutmeg. The bacon bits can not only give your drink a fun appearance, but they also incorporate flavor since they're actually floating on the top of it. Alternatively, you could lay a bacon strip across the top of the glass or stick a bacon strip into the drink, sort of the same way most people do with cinnamon sticks.
Now, while you can just add straight bacon to your beverage, you can also have some fun here and infuse it with other flavors. For instance, coat it in sugar and cinnamon before baking it to add some holiday spices to your drink. You can also add other winter spices such as allspice or nutmeg, too. Another way to add flavor to your bacon is to brush your bacon with a maple syrup glaze. These flavor infusions will add even more tastiness to your drink when you pop the bacon garnish into it!
Considerations for making eggnog garnished with bacon
If you're going to use bacon as a garnish on your holiday drink, there are a couple of things to think about as you do so. For one, it pays to think about the alcohol. Bourbon, in particular, can work well in your drink since the barrel-aged finish of the booze complements bacon's smokiness. Another good pick could be a smoky Scotch. Or, you can experiment with classic booze such as brandy or spiced rum. Just remember that whichever you pick will vary the final flavor of your drink.
Another consideration to have as you add bacon to your eggnog is whether you'll use storebought or a proper homemade recipe. Store-bought varieties will be faster, but homemade varieties mean you don't have to worry about preservatives or unwanted additives in your beverage. Plus, you can lower the amount of sugar and fat or make the drink non-dairy.
Finally, it pays to think about what other flavors you'll add to your cocktail. You can mix some maple syrup with your chosen alcohol before adding it to the beverage, for instance, to add another dimension of flavor. Or, you can amp up the bacon taste by making your eggnog with some bacon grease or bacon bits, as well as garnishing it with bacon. Alternatively, you could add spices or flavor extracts to your drink to give it a different profile. Whichever you do, get ready to try a new take on a classic holiday beverage!