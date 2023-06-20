After 10 Years, Denny's Baconalia Menu Is Officially Back

If you love bacon, you might want to run to your nearest Denny's. After a long decade, the beloved Baconalia menu, which disappeared some 10 years ago with no mention or hope of a return, has made its way back to Denny's locations around the United States. The new menu is bringing seven different bacon-based dishes, all of which appear primed to satiate even the most avid bacon-lover's craving. Customers can enjoy the menu for the majority of the summer; according to a press release, the special menu launches on June 21 and lasts through August 29.

You can go the traditional breakfast route with the Denny's Bacon Slam, which gives you a little bit of everything: two pancakes, eggs, and hash browns complete with four strips of thick-cut bacon. Or, for something a bit more unique, the chain's meaty twist on a BLT involves not only bacon but also bacon jam. Plus, it's topped with eggs. And if you're craving a sweet treat, not to worry — a bacon milkshake is also on the menu.