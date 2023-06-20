After 10 Years, Denny's Baconalia Menu Is Officially Back
If you love bacon, you might want to run to your nearest Denny's. After a long decade, the beloved Baconalia menu, which disappeared some 10 years ago with no mention or hope of a return, has made its way back to Denny's locations around the United States. The new menu is bringing seven different bacon-based dishes, all of which appear primed to satiate even the most avid bacon-lover's craving. Customers can enjoy the menu for the majority of the summer; according to a press release, the special menu launches on June 21 and lasts through August 29.
You can go the traditional breakfast route with the Denny's Bacon Slam, which gives you a little bit of everything: two pancakes, eggs, and hash browns complete with four strips of thick-cut bacon. Or, for something a bit more unique, the chain's meaty twist on a BLT involves not only bacon but also bacon jam. Plus, it's topped with eggs. And if you're craving a sweet treat, not to worry — a bacon milkshake is also on the menu.
Denny's Baconalia menu disappeared 10 years ago
Denny's first introduced its Baconalia menu way back in 2011 to much success. The menu items went viral, and the bacon frenzy was even featured on an episode of South Park. The brand brought its Baconalia menu back in 2013 and featured a whopping 12 bacon-infused menu items, such as bacon-stuffed French toast. While the menu is slightly pared down this time around, there's no doubt that items like the Triple Bacon Sampler were tailor-made for those who rave about rashers.
For some reason, Denny's chose not to re-introduce the menu for a full decade, but it's now back with all new items even if it's only about half the size of the 2013 version. This year, however, Denny's is changing things up by partnering with Hormel, so its Baconalia menu exclusively features Hormel Black Label Premium Cherrywood Bacon.
The Baconalia menu is available all day, not just during breakfast hours, and can be ordered either in-house, online, or on the Denny's app. For those who can't get enough Baconalia, merch is available, too, through Denny's Diner Drip.