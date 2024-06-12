Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle Crackers Review: Does The New Flavor Bring The Heat?

Plenty of flavors and fun ideas have come to pass for Goldfish crackers, including a sandwich bread in the shape of a giant Goldfish. However, there has inexplicably never been a pickle flavor sold by the brand; the delicious salt and vinegar Goldfish Crisps is about as close as we've gotten in recent memory. Alas, this lack of a bona fide pickle flavor didn't stop fans from demanding one. In 2024, Goldfish is finally heeding the call with its new and limited time offering of Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle crackers, and we had the chance to give them a try.

A Dill Pickle Goldfish cracker sounds like a true wish fulfillment, but is adding a spicy kick to it too much of a bold first step? The brand is familiar with the hot stuff, having recently collaborated with Frank's, so we may have to give it the benefit of the doubt. As an unabashed pickle lover, I was happy to accept this mission to see what the dill-yo is with Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle crackers. This chew and review is based on taste, pickleness, and overall lovability.

