The Extra Step For The Crunchiest Quesadilla Ever

Quesadillas are a perfectly easy snack or meal that will satisfy just about anyone. You can make them any way you want — keep them vegetarian with cheese, peppers, and onions, or add a little steak or chicken to get some protein into the mix. But when it comes to getting this dish to its peak flavor and texture, it's all in how you cook it. And for the crunchiest quesadilla ever, make sure you toast both sides of the tortilla.

Sure, it sounds simple, but you'd be surprised at the difference it makes to the texture of the dish. There are plenty of ways to get that tortilla extra crispy. You can pan-toast it in oil, pop it in the air fryer, or even use the viral toaster hack for an easy, handheld snack. Plus, a crispy exterior produces a stronger quesadilla, making it even easier to dip each piece into those different sauces and sides, like fresh guacamole or pico de gallo.