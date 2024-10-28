You Miss Out On Huge Flavor If You Don't Season Steaks At The Right Time
Cooking steak properly is something many chefs and barbecue aficionados are passionate about. To get the most flavor out of each piece of meat, knowing when to season it is one of the most important parts. You want the fibers of the steak to have enough time to absorb some of the flavor. That's why seasoning it overnight is ideal for the best-tasting meat.
You don't need much to season steak overnight: Just a dry brine of salt. However, the type of salt you use will make a big difference in the flavor. Reach for kosher salt for the best steak because it's a coarser grind and easy to spread around the surface of the meat evenly. No matter what, don't use table salt because it's a fine grind that tends to clump up. Plus, the same volume of it will taste too salty when compared to kosher salt.
What you should consider before dry brining a steak is that salt draws moisture out of proteins. The juices dissolve the salt and absorb back into the steak overnight. If you don't give it enough time, though, the meat won't be as juicy after cooking. The salt needs time to reabsorb so that it can tenderize the steak. For the best results, use a paper towel to dry off the meat before you add the salt. Then, put the steak in the fridge uncovered while you sleep. The next day, dry it off again before cooking to get a good sear and brown on the outside. None of that flavor will wipe off because it's all locked inside the protein.
How the timing of seasoning steak affects the flavor and texture
There's a science behind why dry brining steak overnight works the best. Along with locking in juices and enhancing natural flavors, it assists with the Maillard reaction. This non-enzymatic reaction between the reducing sugars and amino acids creates the caramelized brown crust as the protein cooks. Too much moisture on the outer surface of steak prevents this reaction, so it's important to give your salt brine plenty of time to reabsorb most of the moisture that it drew out of the meat. Additionally, it's the reason you want to dry the steak right before cooking. The result will be a steak that's tender on the inside and deliciously caramelized on the outside.
While seasoning steak with salt overnight is optimal for natural flavor and superb texture, you can use other seasonings: You just have to change the timing. For an all-purpose dry rub, season shortly before cooking. Since rubs are meant more for adding flavor to the crust rather than soaking into the protein, you don't need to let it sit for a long time. Also, you can season your steak with a compound butter but should wait until about midway through the cooking time so that the butter and spices don't burn before you get a good sear. When seasoning meat with fresh herbs, wait until after cooking to get the bright aromatic finish and steakhouse-style steak at home.