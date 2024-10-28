You Miss Out On Huge Flavor If You Don't Season Steaks At The Right Time

Cooking steak properly is something many chefs and barbecue aficionados are passionate about. To get the most flavor out of each piece of meat, knowing when to season it is one of the most important parts. You want the fibers of the steak to have enough time to absorb some of the flavor. That's why seasoning it overnight is ideal for the best-tasting meat.

You don't need much to season steak overnight: Just a dry brine of salt. However, the type of salt you use will make a big difference in the flavor. Reach for kosher salt for the best steak because it's a coarser grind and easy to spread around the surface of the meat evenly. No matter what, don't use table salt because it's a fine grind that tends to clump up. Plus, the same volume of it will taste too salty when compared to kosher salt.

What you should consider before dry brining a steak is that salt draws moisture out of proteins. The juices dissolve the salt and absorb back into the steak overnight. If you don't give it enough time, though, the meat won't be as juicy after cooking. The salt needs time to reabsorb so that it can tenderize the steak. For the best results, use a paper towel to dry off the meat before you add the salt. Then, put the steak in the fridge uncovered while you sleep. The next day, dry it off again before cooking to get a good sear and brown on the outside. None of that flavor will wipe off because it's all locked inside the protein.