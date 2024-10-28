The Absolute Best Oils To Use In Your Tofu Marinade

While you can still use them, "neutral oils like canola or vegetable oil are less ideal since they don't contribute much flavor" says Vora. She isn't against a neutral oil if it serves a purpose. "While avocado oil has a neutral taste, it does have a very high smoke point, making it great if you're going to stir fry your marinated tofu over high heat," she says. It's a balancing act between flavor and smoke point.

With canola and vegetable oils not only are their flavors neutral, but their smoke points are lower than avocado oil. Low smoke points mean that in high heat these oils will start to burn, releasing unhealthy free radicals and developing a bitter taste. They're usable in a pinch only if you don't need flavor from your oil and you're not cooking at high heat to cook the tofu quickly or make it nice and crispy.

There are other good oils with high enough smoke points, like soybean, peanut, and palm. Use these different oils while testing with your tofu marinades to make your own perfect tofu!