Give Tofu A Hot Water Bath For A Totally New Texture Experience
Tofu is a vitamin-packed food at the center of many Asian cuisines, such as Chinese, Vietnamese, and Japanese. Today, it has become increasingly popular across the globe and is frequently used as a meat alternative. One of its biggest draws is that it contains plant-based protein, as it is derived from soybean. If you've ever encountered tofu before, you'll know that the texture can vary depending on its type. While silken tofu naturally has a custard-like and bouncy texture, this is something that firmer kinds of tofu fall short on. In fact, many recipes call for pressing firm tofu, which makes it even firmer in consistency. But if you're after a spongier and bouncier texture, you really shouldn't be pressing tofu.
Next time, try giving your tofu a hot water bath instead. This is a great way to make the texture bouncier while still removing any excess water. It may seem counterintuitive, but the water bath allows the moisture inside your tofu to come to the surface due to the heat. Boiling your tofu is also the quicker route, as it requires only a few minutes while pressing it can take up to 30 minutes.
How to boil your tofu
The steps to boiling your tofu are fairly straightforward and only take a few minutes. Simply bring a pot of water to a boil, add a pinch of salt, then put in your whole block of regular, firm, or extra firm tofu. Similar to blanching, you only need to leave your tofu in the water for a few minutes before removing it from the pot. Make sure you allow your tofu to drain on a paper towel and blot away any excess liquids. This quick water bath will leave your tofu feeling bouncier than before and give it the perfect texture for frying or baking.
If you want the salt to season the tofu a little more, leave it to boil for 5-10 minutes. If you cook your tofu for longer than this, it will absorb more seasoning, but your texture will be firmer. If you plan on frying your tofu afterward, the boiling method looks slightly different. Place your cut pieces in a shallow bowl and pour boiled and salted water over the top, letting the tofu pieces sit for 15 minutes. Make sure the tofu is completely dry to ensure the crispiest texture when fried.
How to serve boiled tofu
Once you've boiled your tofu, you can truly prepare it however you like. Although there are some mistakes you could be making with tofu, it can easily be used to elevate a dish. You might already be familiar with great dishes like tofu stir-fry, but why not get creative and replace your barbecue pulled pork with tofu instead? Grating your tofu and marinating it with barbecue sauce can taste surprisingly similar to pulled pork. Tofu is great at absorbing flavor and is high in protein, which makes it a great pork substitute. Add this to a sandwich, tacos, or your next lunch wrap for a great vegetarian option.
If you want a crispy texture, try making crispy fried tofu balls. Using boiled tofu will give this the perfect texture for frying, as the excess moisture has already been drained. Once you've mashed your tofu and mixed in your other ingredients, pan-fry the balls and serve with any number of sauce options.
Tofu doesn't only belong in savory dishes, either. Next time you're making cheesecake, consider making it dairy-free using tofu. Blending the tofu in a food processor will give you the same consistency as beaten cream cheese. Boiled tofu with minimal moisture is ideal for a tofu cheesecake, as none of the cake's flavors will be diluted.
Making tofu is an art; this little soybean block is a blank canvas ready to be painted with any flavor you desire. Arming yourself with these tofu prep methods will up your meat alternative game and open the door to totally new texture experiences.