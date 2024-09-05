Give Tofu A Hot Water Bath For A Totally New Texture Experience

Once you've boiled your tofu, you can truly prepare it however you like. Although there are some mistakes you could be making with tofu, it can easily be used to elevate a dish. You might already be familiar with great dishes like tofu stir-fry, but why not get creative and replace your barbecue pulled pork with tofu instead? Grating your tofu and marinating it with barbecue sauce can taste surprisingly similar to pulled pork. Tofu is great at absorbing flavor and is high in protein, which makes it a great pork substitute. Add this to a sandwich, tacos, or your next lunch wrap for a great vegetarian option.

If you want a crispy texture, try making crispy fried tofu balls. Using boiled tofu will give this the perfect texture for frying, as the excess moisture has already been drained. Once you've mashed your tofu and mixed in your other ingredients, pan-fry the balls and serve with any number of sauce options.

Tofu doesn't only belong in savory dishes, either. Next time you're making cheesecake, consider making it dairy-free using tofu. Blending the tofu in a food processor will give you the same consistency as beaten cream cheese. Boiled tofu with minimal moisture is ideal for a tofu cheesecake, as none of the cake's flavors will be diluted.

Making tofu is an art; this little soybean block is a blank canvas ready to be painted with any flavor you desire. Arming yourself with these tofu prep methods will up your meat alternative game and open the door to totally new texture experiences.