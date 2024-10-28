The One Step You're Probably Forgetting When Self-Cleaning Your Oven

When you first start to notice signs that your oven needs cleaning, do you feel overwhelmed at the thought of all that scrubbing? Fortunately, if you spend some time getting to know your oven, you may find that it has a self-cleaning function (available on most modern ovens) that can make this chore much easier. Even when using this feature, though, one oven-cleaning mistake you need to avoid is leaving the racks inside during the cleaning cycle.

Your oven's self-cleaning function uses temperatures between 800 and 900 degrees Fahrenheit, which are intended to turn leftover food and debris into ash so that you can wipe it away easily rather than scrubbing your oven's interior until your muscles ache. Since not all oven racks are constructed to withstand that extreme heat, however, they're likely to become discolored and warped, which can affect their functionality and make it difficult to slide them in and out. Additionally, as the racks expand and shrink, they can scratch the interior porcelain coating in the rack guides.

You can avoid these issues by removing the racks before starting your oven's self-cleaning feature. Of course, oven racks that are labeled as "Never-Scrub" or "Self-Clean" are safe to go through the cycle and typically have a dark coating. Also, you should remove any cookware, pans, foil, liners, or cooking probes that you leave or store in your oven, as those can potentially cause damage.