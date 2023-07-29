13 Oven Cleaning Mistakes You Need To Avoid

It's hard to imagine life without the humble oven. That's partly because it's a piece of kitchen equipment that's been around, in various forms, for millennia. The practice of cooking food in a contained, heated vessel has been performed for almost 30,000 years, with the very first oven-like constructions found by archeologists dating back to 29,000 B.C., in which prehistoric humans would cook portions of roasted woolly mammoth. As time passed, ovens became more advanced, constructed in ancient Greece to bake all manner of foods. And as building and cooking knowledge increased over the years, so did the quality of ovens and the way in which they are cleaned.

Given their ever-present nature in our kitchens, you'd think that we'd have nailed cleaning them by now. But for many, doing so is still somewhat of a mystery, and is an activity that's only performed every now and again. Not cleaning your oven properly, however, can reduce its lifespan (which generally lasts around 13 to 15 years). And when you remember that a new oven can sometimes cost thousands of dollars, taking the time to avoid some key cleaning mistakes is a worthwhile investment.