Imitation Caviar Vs Real: The Major Differences You Need To Know

Caviar is famous for being an extravagant luxury. Like many other delicacies, it was once considered peasant food, but has since become notoriously expensive and synonymous with wealth and decadence. But, while real caviar is an ostentatious food, there are several much more affordable alternatives out there. The word caviar can be used to refer to several different types of fish eggs (more properly called fish roe). These can vary wildly in price. Imitation caviar, on the other hand, is something else altogether, and may not have anything to do with fish.

I've dabbed in molecular gastronomy, thanks to my scientific education and passion for food. Around the time I was working on my PhD, molecular chefs like Heston Blumenthal were frequently in the limelight, and plenty of enthusiasts were discussing how to use these scientific cooking techniques at home. Near this period, I discovered that white chocolate and caviar go together shockingly well, as well as the food science trick behind making imitation caviar (a surprisingly accessible process called spherification). Imitation caviar and how it's made have come a long way since then, but the basics are still pretty much the same. With this foundation of knowledge, I took a closer look at how imitation caviar compares to the real thing.