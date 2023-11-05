What Is Masago And How Does It Compare To Caviar?

The rise of sushi in America has been a meteoric one over the past several decades. Though it first achieved regional popularity in California as far back as the 1960s, it wasn't until the '80s that it started to make inroads in the rest of America. From the later part of that decade on, though, it particularly exploded — which isn't surprising, considering it's both tasty and totally unique relative to any other food to which Americans might have access. That uniqueness has to do with preparation techniques, of course — but it also has to do with ingredients Americans had never seen before.

One of the perfect examples of this phenomenon is masago. If you've been to a sushi bar before, you've seen masago even if you haven't eaten it; they're little orange balls of fish eggs either served by themselves or as a garnish to sushi rolls, sashimi, or other dishes. But if they're fish eggs, does that make them caviar? Well, no; they're really their own thing.