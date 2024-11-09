Is Costco Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving 2024?
We've all been there. It's the morning of Thanksgiving and you've already been up for hours, prepping all your best Thanksgiving side dishes and, of course, the lauded Thanksgiving turkey. You turn to start prepping your macaroni and cheese and see you don't have nearly enough cheese like you thought you did. Must've snacked on some and forgotten.
Putting aside how this is going to destroy your carefully scheduled-out timetable, where can you even go on Thanksgiving day that's still open to fix your ingredient problem? If your usual go-to for shopping is Costco, then here's some bad news for you: Costco will not have any open warehouses this Thanksgiving.
Do your best to avoid this situation by making a careful, detailed list of everything you need at Costco and go a few days before Thanksgiving to stock up. Then, do one final pass of your kitchen, triple-checking all your needs the day before, and go collect what hasn't already been scavenged by everyone else.
Where else you can get last-minute supplies on Thanksgiving
No matter how carefully you plan, the universe is probably going to throw something unexpected at you. You could drop your cranberry sauce all over the floor while transferring it to a serving bowl, or maybe your little cousin comes into the kitchen and, unbeknownst to you, changes your oven from bake to broil.
Unfortunately, most of your major supermarkets are also closed on Thanksgiving, from giants Walmart and Target to smaller, still beloved chains such as Aldi. However, regional grocery stores and supermarkets such as Brookshire's and Piggly Wiggly are sometimes open for at least limited hours and are well worth checking ahead of time just in case.
If there aren't any stores open around you to save the day, you can cross your fingers and go to a gas station. Most usually have at least one aisle of basic foodstuffs or simple ingredients. You may not find what you need, but you can always pivot based on what you find. A quickly whipped-up box of mac and cheese with some cubed-up Spam is better than nothing (and honestly pretty great anyway). Finally, you can also hit an open fast food place. You might not be able to grab one of Popeye's now-famous turkeys at the last second, but you can still get a bucket of fried chicken.