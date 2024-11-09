Is Costco Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving 2024?

We've all been there. It's the morning of Thanksgiving and you've already been up for hours, prepping all your best Thanksgiving side dishes and, of course, the lauded Thanksgiving turkey. You turn to start prepping your macaroni and cheese and see you don't have nearly enough cheese like you thought you did. Must've snacked on some and forgotten.

Putting aside how this is going to destroy your carefully scheduled-out timetable, where can you even go on Thanksgiving day that's still open to fix your ingredient problem? If your usual go-to for shopping is Costco, then here's some bad news for you: Costco will not have any open warehouses this Thanksgiving.

Do your best to avoid this situation by making a careful, detailed list of everything you need at Costco and go a few days before Thanksgiving to stock up. Then, do one final pass of your kitchen, triple-checking all your needs the day before, and go collect what hasn't already been scavenged by everyone else.