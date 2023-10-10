Popeyes Is Bringing Cajun Turkey Back For Thanksgiving 2023. Here's How To Snag One

Whether it's Popeyes' new sweet and spicy wings or old classics, such as the signature chicken box, the restaurant knows how to cook chicken. But did you know that the fast-food chain also sells seasoned whole turkeys for Thanksgiving? Popeyes' Cajun-flavored frozen turkeys have become a Thanksgiving classic and fan-favorite, not only because of the mouth-watering flavor of the bird but also because of the ease of cooking. Popeyes' Cajun turkeys are precooked — all you have to do is thaw the bird and pop it in the oven to reheat for about two hours for a perfectly cooked and juicy turkey.

This year, the fast-food chain has already begun accepting orders for the delivery of frozen birds. However, in-store pickup will not be available until October 17. Last year, buying the frozen bird cost around $94.99 online, including delivery, and $49.99 for in-store pickup. This year looks to be about the same, with the price of online delivery costing around $99.99 (although it may vary depending on location). However, the price of the bird when purchased for in-store pick up is as of yet unverified.