The Hungarian Wine That's One Of The Sweetest You Can Buy

When it comes to expert advice on choosing a dessert wine to pair with a dessert like an intricate mille-feuille or something more basic like the Hostess mystery flavor Twinkies, port, moscato, and ice wines are the usual suspects to reach for and uncork, however, if you are looking for the sweetest wine of them all, you might want to check out Hungarian Tokaji Eszencia. This wine is not for the faint of heart or those who lack a propensity for sugar. In fact, its sugar content is incredibly high — often clocking in at above 500 grams per liter.

But it's the texture of Tokaji Eszencia that will give your mouth a unique drinking experience. It is often described as more of a thick syrup. This is not a wine you will be guzzling down; most people sip it by the tablespoon. This could also be because Tokaji Eszencia doesn't come cheap, but regardless, this alcohol is about savoring. If it sounds like the sweet vino you want to ship with your dessert, there are a few things you should know about this wine, starting with how it is made.