Review: Hostess Mystery Flavor Twinkies Are A Fruity, Unsolved Mystery

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Well, when it comes to eating, we all usually like to know what our mouths are getting into before taking a bite. Mystery meat, anyone? No thanks. Enjoyment of food is usually centered around familiar flavors, and having our expectations met when tasting them, but the fine folks at Hostess have teamed up with content creator Taylor Calmus, aka Dude Dad, to challenge our foodie perceptions by creating the first ever mystery flavor of Twinkies.

Dude Dad and Hostess will be dropping hints of the flavor on Instagram, and eventually revealing what it actually is in early October. Well, who can wait until then? I love food, and mysteries, I am a dad and somewhat of a dude, so I took up this case to try and solve this mystery. Before the box of mystery Twinkies landed in my hands, I started to investigate. Is it safe to assume that past Twinkie flavors — like key lime, cotton candy, peppermint, pumpkin spice, and the mostly forgotten banana Twinkies — are off the table? Dude Dad's favorite snack is beef jerky, and his wife's is scotcheroos — could that provide a clue for a possible flavor profile? Only my mouth and brain could sort this out ... hopefully. The following mysterious chew and review is based on taste, air of mystery, flavor guesses, and overall lovability.