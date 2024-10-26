Is Trader Joe's Fan-Favorite Green Goddess Dressing Vegan?
One of the bestselling salad dressings in the refrigerator case at Trader Joe's is its Green Goddess Dressing. The vibrant color begs you to try it, and at only 20 calories a serving, it fits into everyone's eating style. But is it vegan?
The consistency of the dressing can be deceiving. Creaminess in a dressing usually means it contains sour cream or buttermilk, which is off-limits to anyone adhering to a vegan diet. But Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing contains no dairy; in fact, it contains no animal products at all — it's completely vegan.
What makes this dressing so creamy if it doesn't contain dairy products? The secret to its creaminess happens to also be the secret to its bright green color: Avocado. Avocado is a great addition to smoothies or sauces to add richness, color, and a smooth consistency. You can even use it to make an easy and delicious cupcake frosting.
A healthy alternative to other bottled dressings
Many bottled salad dressings are a nutritional nightmare. Some have a lot of sugar, others have loads of saturated fat, and many have ungodly amounts of sodium. This dressing from Trader Joe's is an exception. No sugar, only two grams of fat (zero grams of saturated fat), and a mere 95 grams of sodium make Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing a healthy choice.
For vegans, this salad dressing is a welcome alternative to plain olive oil and vinegar for topping greens. The avocado makes it creamy, lemon juice brings the brightness, and basil, garlic, and chives give it zing. It's a tasty topping everyone can appreciate.
You can enjoy this delicious dressing without guilt, knowing no animals were harmed in its production. If you're not vegan yourself, you may want to keep a bottle on hand for the next time you're cooking for a vegan friend. They'll thank you for it.