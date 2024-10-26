Is Trader Joe's Fan-Favorite Green Goddess Dressing Vegan?

One of the bestselling salad dressings in the refrigerator case at Trader Joe's is its Green Goddess Dressing. The vibrant color begs you to try it, and at only 20 calories a serving, it fits into everyone's eating style. But is it vegan?

The consistency of the dressing can be deceiving. Creaminess in a dressing usually means it contains sour cream or buttermilk, which is off-limits to anyone adhering to a vegan diet. But Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing contains no dairy; in fact, it contains no animal products at all — it's completely vegan.

What makes this dressing so creamy if it doesn't contain dairy products? The secret to its creaminess happens to also be the secret to its bright green color: Avocado. Avocado is a great addition to smoothies or sauces to add richness, color, and a smooth consistency. You can even use it to make an easy and delicious cupcake frosting.