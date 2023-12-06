Avocado Frosting Is The Super Easy Way To Jazz Up Your Desserts

It's fair to be skeptical that avocados might have a place in a frosting, but the fruit's properties build a solid case. Most traditional frostings have two base components: Powdered sugar and fat. Most are made with butter and cream, but swapping in avocado will yield a similar consistency with a greener hue. Just make sure to include an acidic ingredient like lemon juice, pineapple juice, or honey to prevent the avocado from browning.

Like butter, the high fat content of avocados gives their flesh a thick, creamy, and firm texture. With its silky, buttery consistency and mildly earthy and nutty taste, avocado makes an ideal frosting base, as it will generally hold its shape when whipped up and pairs well with other flavors. Moreover, avocados are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, so an avocado frosting will add a bonus nutritional boost to any dessert they adorn.

Flavor-wise, avocado won't emulate the distinct sweetness of butter perfectly, but it also won't overpower other flavorings like cocoa powder. It carries its weight in the texture department and sets the stage for any frosting flavor you desire. If, however, you would like to focus on the avocado's flavor, consider staying simple by enhancing it with just a small amount of something tart or otherwise high in acid to balance the avocado's richness with some tanginess.