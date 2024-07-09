The Clever Way To Get Yourself Double (Or Even Triple) Costco Free Samples
There's so much to love about Costco, the warehouse retail chain known for offering a wide selection of bulk groceries and other staples. From the store's beloved food court (home to Costco's verifiably delicious pizza) to the Kirkland Signature brand of goods, a private label that combines quality with affordability, many shoppers see an outing at Costco as a fun experience. And when you factor in the chain's propensity for handing out free samples, an excursion becomes even more enticing.
If you're particularly fond of a specific product being sampled at Costco, there's a neat little trick you can try. Engaging the store representative in a bit of small talk can lead to you receiving subsequent samples of the product. While there isn't a limit to how many samples shoppers can receive at one time, many customers are reluctant to ask for more. Talking with the rep shows that you have a genuine interest in the item, which can result in the person providing additional samples to persuade you to buy the product.
What are the best days to get your fill of free samples?
When visiting Costco, timing matters. For instance, visiting Costco on a certain day of the week can lead to a major headache due to the higher volume of shoppers. Similarly, you can access a greater selection of free samples by visiting the store during certain days and times, especially when you take a moment to talk up the reps you're interacting with. The store naturally anticipates a larger crowd on Saturdays and Sundays, so these are the days when free samples are most readily available.
As for the best time to score free samples at Costco, a Reddit commenter offers a few words of advice. Lunchtime can become quite hectic at the store, particularly during the week, so free samples are most likely to get swooped up during that time. Instead, hit the sample kiosks between 1-4 p.m. if you want to experience the greatest selection.
What not to do when partaking in free samples at Costco
Keep in mind that some Costco members have a major issue with free samples, mostly due to the lack of decorum other shoppers show when sampling items. To this end, a self-proclaimed Costco sample rep shared their insights on Reddit to help customers navigate free samples with greater efficiency. The person highlighted the need for cleanliness, stating, "Everything you touch, I have to either re-sanitize or throw away." Accordingly, the sample giver encouraged shoppers to only take items from the front of the red tray. They also urged customers to check out the description of samples for themselves before trying and to not "grab the sample and then look at me dead-eyed and ask what it is."
In another Reddit thread created by a fellow brand representative working at Costco, the person asks shoppers to "Please at least listen to what we have to say about our product," highlighting the "daily sales quota" that reps are subject to. This emphasizes the importance of talking with the rep about the product, which benefits both the customer and the worker. You may ultimately discover a product you can't live without while also helping the rep fulfill their sales targets.