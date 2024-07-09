The Clever Way To Get Yourself Double (Or Even Triple) Costco Free Samples

There's so much to love about Costco, the warehouse retail chain known for offering a wide selection of bulk groceries and other staples. From the store's beloved food court (home to Costco's verifiably delicious pizza) to the Kirkland Signature brand of goods, a private label that combines quality with affordability, many shoppers see an outing at Costco as a fun experience. And when you factor in the chain's propensity for handing out free samples, an excursion becomes even more enticing.

If you're particularly fond of a specific product being sampled at Costco, there's a neat little trick you can try. Engaging the store representative in a bit of small talk can lead to you receiving subsequent samples of the product. While there isn't a limit to how many samples shoppers can receive at one time, many customers are reluctant to ask for more. Talking with the rep shows that you have a genuine interest in the item, which can result in the person providing additional samples to persuade you to buy the product.