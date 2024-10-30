Store-Bought Mayo Will Taste Restaurant-Worthy With One Nutty Add-In

Mayo is a condiment that many people can't live without, which is probably why it was the most sold of all condiments in the U.S. in 2021. If you like store-bought mayo, you probably already know which brands to buy and which to avoid, or which flavor variation is your personal favorite. Although, you might find that even your favorite store-bought mayo can sometimes taste like it's missing an ingredient or two. Now while homemade mayo can have more flavor, a store-bought bottle has a much longer shelf life and saves time for busy folks. For those who are after both convenience and flavor, the trick might be as simple as adding one ingredient to your store-bought mayo.

Adding in pistachio oil will elevate your store-bought mayo, giving it a richer, nuttier flavor and making it taste much fancier. Once you've poured out how much mayo you want to use, just drizzle a little pistachio oil and whisk it into the mayo. Feel free to add more oil according to taste. Pistachio oil is strong in flavor, so you can forget about your store-bought mayo being too plain.