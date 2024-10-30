Store-Bought Mayo Will Taste Restaurant-Worthy With One Nutty Add-In
Mayo is a condiment that many people can't live without, which is probably why it was the most sold of all condiments in the U.S. in 2021. If you like store-bought mayo, you probably already know which brands to buy and which to avoid, or which flavor variation is your personal favorite. Although, you might find that even your favorite store-bought mayo can sometimes taste like it's missing an ingredient or two. Now while homemade mayo can have more flavor, a store-bought bottle has a much longer shelf life and saves time for busy folks. For those who are after both convenience and flavor, the trick might be as simple as adding one ingredient to your store-bought mayo.
Adding in pistachio oil will elevate your store-bought mayo, giving it a richer, nuttier flavor and making it taste much fancier. Once you've poured out how much mayo you want to use, just drizzle a little pistachio oil and whisk it into the mayo. Feel free to add more oil according to taste. Pistachio oil is strong in flavor, so you can forget about your store-bought mayo being too plain.
Why pistachio oil is a great addition to mayo
Pistachio oil may not be the first ingredient you consider adding to your mayo, but there are a few reasons why it works so well. Apart from the earthy and nutty flavor of pistachios, pistachio oil has a smooth and silky texture which will bring a more velvety consistency to your mayo. This is the perfect way to give your mayo a homemade feel with minimal effort. Pistachio oil is as fragrant as it is flavorful, so you'll have a mayo that also smells delicious. Just remember that a little goes a long way with pistachio oil, so don't get too heavy-handed.
Apart from the flavor and texture benefits of infusing your mayo with pistachio oil, there are also some health benefits that this oil can bring. Pistachio oil contains healthy fats, which can improve heart health and naturally lower cholesterol levels. It also contains antioxidants like vitamin E, which can protect our cells against damage. So whether you want the most gourmet-tasting mayo or a few extra health benefits, a little pistachio oil might be the answer.