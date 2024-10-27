The Divisive Veggie You Need To Try In Your Next Mac And Cheese

Remember the trend of putting spinach in brownies as a way for a picky eater to get their greens in? Adding greens to your mac and cheese is nothing like that — instead of hiding the kale, incorporating it into a recipe allows it to shine in a completely new way.

From a nutritional standpoint, adding kale to your mac and cheese can add a bunch of healthy nutrients to the dish. Kale introduces an abundance of vitamins A, C, and K, along with minerals like calcium and potassium. Additionally, kale has been known to aid in digestion, and it's also packed with antioxidants that promote your body's overall health.

Texturally, kale can really amp up the silky, creamy feel of mac and cheese. You can either chop up the cooked green and stir it into your mac and cheese — which introduces a slight crunch — or blend it into your cheese sauce for a thicker and even creamier texture.

Finally, adding kale to your mac and cheese recipe changes the appearance of the dish, offering a new take on a classic. By adding cooked, bite-sized pieces of kale to your mac and cheese, the dish is complemented by the pops of color throughout. Additionally, if you blend the kale into your cheese sauce, it can turn your sauce into a luscious, unique green color as a result of how chlorophyll-rich the green is. Not only does this color catch the eye, but it also makes the dish more interesting to enjoy. So, why not give it a try?