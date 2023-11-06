Give Your Mac And Cheese A Burst Of Color And Add Greens To The Sauce

There are two ways to add greens to your cheese sauce. You can either finely chop them and cook them in with the sauce, or you can blend the greens into the sauce. Both have perks.

If you give the greens a chop and sauté them to soften them up, then you can add them into the sauce without blending, and you'll add another textural element to the dish. If you're keeping the recipe basic with just pasta and cheese, then having that hint of texture is a great way to elevate the meal. On the other hand, if you'd prefer that bright green color and a smoother cheese sauce, you'll want to break out the blender. For this option, chop the veggie of your choice (if you're using something like broccoli, make sure to cook it first), then add the veggies to the cheese sauce, and blend it all together. That undeniable color will make your mac and cheese even prettier.

How much of a certain vegetable you add is entirely up to you. If you want subtle flavor and color, start small and build. You can always add more to the blender or mixture, but you can't take them away, so it's best to start with just a little.