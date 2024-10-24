The Ultimate Swap For The Best Garlic Bread You've Ever Had
While French bread is generally considered the best type for garlic bread, you don't have to (and shouldn't) limit this delicious side dish to a specific bread type. For some really out-of-this-world garlic bread, use English muffins instead. This yeast-leavened bread stands out for its "nooks and crannies" (or many holes) on the inside. When cut in half and toasted, these nooks and crannies can catch and hold delicious spreads butter and jam — or herb-laden garlic butter. Combined with a crispy exterior, these features make English muffins a fantastic contender for garlic bread.
It's super easy to transform your English muffins into garlic bread. Just spread your garlic butter over the halves, sprinkle some cheese on top, and slide them under the broiler on a lined baking sheet until they turn slightly brown. You can even upgrade this garlic bread with a dash of Italian salad dressing mixed into your garlic butter — just make sure it's not too runny or it could make the bread soggy. For extra garlic butter flavor, spread it on both sides, and bake the halves in the oven on a baking sheet until they brown. Serve with spaghetti, lasagna, casserole — or anything, really.
Creative ways to use English muffin garlic bread
If, by some miracle, you end up with leftover garlic English muffins from the night before, there are a lot of creative ways to use them. We already know that English muffins are one of the best types of bread for breakfast sandwiches, so making egg and bacon or sausage sandwiches out of them is a no-brainer. You can put any proteins, cheeses, and veggies inside. A personal favorite is mayo on each half with an overeasy egg, quickly pan-fried turkey deli meat, some extra sharp cheddar cheese, and a slice of tomato. You can certainly use garlic English muffins as a base for eggs Benedict, too.
For meals the rest of the day, use your garlicky English muffin as an unexpected bread to use for grilled cheese, meatball subs, or sloppy Joes. Aside from sandwiches, it's easy to turn leftover garlic English muffins into mini pizzas. If you want to step further outside of the box, break up the bread into pieces to make croutons for salads and soups. Also, you can crush up the croutons to use them as a garlicky crumb topping for a casserole. With these tips, there's no need for English muffin garlic bread ever to go to waste.