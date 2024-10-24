The Ultimate Swap For The Best Garlic Bread You've Ever Had

While French bread is generally considered the best type for garlic bread, you don't have to (and shouldn't) limit this delicious side dish to a specific bread type. For some really out-of-this-world garlic bread, use English muffins instead. This yeast-leavened bread stands out for its "nooks and crannies" (or many holes) on the inside. When cut in half and toasted, these nooks and crannies can catch and hold delicious spreads butter and jam — or herb-laden garlic butter. Combined with a crispy exterior, these features make English muffins a fantastic contender for garlic bread.

It's super easy to transform your English muffins into garlic bread. Just spread your garlic butter over the halves, sprinkle some cheese on top, and slide them under the broiler on a lined baking sheet until they turn slightly brown. You can even upgrade this garlic bread with a dash of Italian salad dressing mixed into your garlic butter — just make sure it's not too runny or it could make the bread soggy. For extra garlic butter flavor, spread it on both sides, and bake the halves in the oven on a baking sheet until they brown. Serve with spaghetti, lasagna, casserole — or anything, really.