Aldi Just Announced It's Slashing Prices For Thanksgiving Meal Staples

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's time to start making plans for all your holiday dinner details. Who will host this year? Do you let Uncle John attempt to cook after last year's deep-fried turkey explosion? And, most importantly, where will you shop for ingredients in preparation for the big day? Before you make your shopping list and set aside a massive budget for your holiday meal, you might want to check out Aldi's latest promise to customers.

In an October 18 press release, Aldi announced that it will offer major discounts on more than 70 traditional Thanksgiving staples and ingredients =to help families save money. The grocery chain's president, Dave Rinaldo, shared in a statement that the company understands how difficult providing a Thanksgiving meal can be on families. "With inflation still looming, we're providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress ... Aldi is delivering big savings on key items so there's always room for more guests."

Beginning on November 1, Aldi will offer up to 50% off Thanksgiving meal essentials, such as mashed potatoes, gravy, and pumpkin pie. With 2,313 locations across the U.S., Aldi serves more than 30 million shoppers each month. It might be worth paying a quarter to use a shopping cart and wandering through Aldi's aisles in search of holiday savings.