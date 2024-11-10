Is Wendy's Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving 2024?
One of the most frustrating aspects of holidays is that sometimes, the expectations just don't line up with how real life actually plays out. While it may not seem that important for a fast food place stay open on Thanksgiving, for the right people, it can make a world of difference. Even though everyone wants to celebrate with friends and family, if every person across the United States stopped all necessary jobs and functions, there may not be another holiday.
A local Wendy's may be the only quick source of food for a small town's emergency responders, for example, or you may grab a Baconator (pretzel bun or no) to remember a lost loved one's favorite meal around the Thanksgiving table. Whatever your reasons for wanting to swing by a Wendy's this Thanksgiving, you're in luck. Wendy's can confirm that many of its restaurants will be open for the holiday.
How to check if your local Wendy's is open on Thanksgiving
As with any franchised chain, each locally operated Wendy's can alter its hours for the holiday, whether that be opening for a narrower window or closing altogether. Wendy's corporate representation says to use its location finder closer to the holiday to check all of your nearby Wendy's hours or find the closest open one. You can also look up your nearby restaurants' phone numbers and give them a call a few days ahead of Turkey Day to ask.
If you do decide to swing through and grab a warming cup of leftover-burger chili, please remember the sacrifice that the chain's poorly paid workers are making to be there, flipping burgers and salting fries instead of being at home for their own celebrations. Respect their time and efforts with plenty of patience and as much gratitude as you can channel from the holiday.