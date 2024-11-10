Is Wendy's Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving 2024?

One of the most frustrating aspects of holidays is that sometimes, the expectations just don't line up with how real life actually plays out. While it may not seem that important for a fast food place stay open on Thanksgiving, for the right people, it can make a world of difference. Even though everyone wants to celebrate with friends and family, if every person across the United States stopped all necessary jobs and functions, there may not be another holiday.

A local Wendy's may be the only quick source of food for a small town's emergency responders, for example, or you may grab a Baconator (pretzel bun or no) to remember a lost loved one's favorite meal around the Thanksgiving table. Whatever your reasons for wanting to swing by a Wendy's this Thanksgiving, you're in luck. Wendy's can confirm that many of its restaurants will be open for the holiday.