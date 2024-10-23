Add Leftover Chicken To Your Loaded Potatoes For A Rich, Hearty Meal
Leftover chicken and loaded potatoes your way is a game-changing combo for quick and hearty weeknight meals. It's the perfect pairing for using up leftovers while enjoying a satisfying meal with simple ingredients. And, it's a lot more versatile than you might initially think.
You can use any leftover chicken you have, though shredded chicken and cubed breaded tenders are ideal — anything bite-sized. The most important consideration is whether the flavor profile of your leftover chicken complements the planned potato toppers. Barbecue chicken and Nashville hot chicken are classic choices.
As for the potatoes, you can use any kind you like. Oven-baked potatoes or loaded mashed potatoes are reliable options. But, you can also go for loaded sweet potatoes, cheese fries, or even boxed microwave mashers if that's your jam. Then, top your choice with your favorite potato toppers, such as butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, and bacon, before piling piping-hot leftover chicken on top. With a little creativity, you can have a different variation every day of the week.
Flavor variations and enhancements for leftover chicken and loaded potatoes
If you're in the mood to jazz up plain leftover chicken or only have jazzed-up leftover chicken available, you can riff on the original flavor to create new combinations with your potato. Give a baked potato a Southwest twist with spicy grilled chicken, black beans, corn, sour cream or hot sauce, and a sprinkle of cilantro. Or, combine flavor-packed tandoori chicken with chopped spicy giardiniera and a dollop of Greek yogurt on sweet potato mash. You could also add some interest to cheese fries with lemon-herb chicken, pepperoncini, and feta cheese with a squeezer of tzatziki.
Don't forget about texture. Even if you toss plain shredded chicken in an amped-up classic Buffalo sauce, it still may fall flat without the crunch you're used to on fried or boneless wings. Enter, panko breadcrumbs. Just toss them with a small amount of oil and some seasonings and carefully toast them over medium-low heat until they're roasted. Then, sprinkle them on top as a garnish.
By experimenting with different flavors and textural elements, you can give your blah leftover chicken a new punch and a hint of bravado. That makes for an exciting and creative weeknight meal you actually enjoy cooking at home and can make in the time it would take a delivery to reach your front door.