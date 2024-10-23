Add Leftover Chicken To Your Loaded Potatoes For A Rich, Hearty Meal

Leftover chicken and loaded potatoes your way is a game-changing combo for quick and hearty weeknight meals. It's the perfect pairing for using up leftovers while enjoying a satisfying meal with simple ingredients. And, it's a lot more versatile than you might initially think.

You can use any leftover chicken you have, though shredded chicken and cubed breaded tenders are ideal — anything bite-sized. The most important consideration is whether the flavor profile of your leftover chicken complements the planned potato toppers. Barbecue chicken and Nashville hot chicken are classic choices.

As for the potatoes, you can use any kind you like. Oven-baked potatoes or loaded mashed potatoes are reliable options. But, you can also go for loaded sweet potatoes, cheese fries, or even boxed microwave mashers if that's your jam. Then, top your choice with your favorite potato toppers, such as butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, and bacon, before piling piping-hot leftover chicken on top. With a little creativity, you can have a different variation every day of the week.