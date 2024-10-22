The Store-Bought Pasta We Didn't Expect To Be One Of The Unhealthiest

Walk into any local supermarket, and you'll find an array of dried pasta options. It's common knowledge that most of these products aren't necessarily the healthiest in terms of nutritional value. But it may surprise you that some pasta labels are definitely more nutritious than others. In fact, certain brands of pasta can often be enriched with added vitamins and nutrients, while others can be made of whole grains which makes them naturally higher in fiber. You might expect that Trader Joe's, a store that is known for its variety of high-quality private-label products, would stock only the healthiest pasta options.

Although we've reviewed some of the unhealthiest store-bought pasta, there's one in particular that definitely won't be making the top best dry pasta list at Trader Joe's. Its Organic Brown Rice & Quinoa Fusilli Pasta is definitely on the unhealthier side. You might be easily led astray with its gluten-free label, and 20% quinoa content and automatically assume that this is a nutritious choice. It might be an organic and gluten-free option, but this pasta lacks in the nutrient department.