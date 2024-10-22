The Store-Bought Pasta We Didn't Expect To Be One Of The Unhealthiest
Walk into any local supermarket, and you'll find an array of dried pasta options. It's common knowledge that most of these products aren't necessarily the healthiest in terms of nutritional value. But it may surprise you that some pasta labels are definitely more nutritious than others. In fact, certain brands of pasta can often be enriched with added vitamins and nutrients, while others can be made of whole grains which makes them naturally higher in fiber. You might expect that Trader Joe's, a store that is known for its variety of high-quality private-label products, would stock only the healthiest pasta options.
Although we've reviewed some of the unhealthiest store-bought pasta, there's one in particular that definitely won't be making the top best dry pasta list at Trader Joe's. Its Organic Brown Rice & Quinoa Fusilli Pasta is definitely on the unhealthier side. You might be easily led astray with its gluten-free label, and 20% quinoa content and automatically assume that this is a nutritious choice. It might be an organic and gluten-free option, but this pasta lacks in the nutrient department.
Steer clear of this Trader Joe's pasta
Trader Joe's Organic Brown Rice & Quinoa Fusilli Pasta, contains barely any vitamins and minerals, except for small amounts of iron and potassium. Other pasta products like Barilla's Whole Grain Penne, are enriched with plenty of vitamins and minerals such as manganese, niacin, thiamin, zinc, and magnesium. If you can eat gluten, you may be better off getting whole-grain pasta with a higher nutrient content which will help you stay healthy and fight off infections.
The fiber content in this Trader Joe's pasta is also a disappointing 2 grams per serving, which is not much compared to Barilla's gluten-free chickpea pasta which contains four times this amount. If you were eyeing this Trader Joe's pasta because it's gluten-free, consider this Barilla option or another pasta that's made from chickpeas. Not only will your body get more fiber which will help keep you full, but chickpeas contain plenty of plant protein. This has all sorts of benefits like reduced risk of chronic diseases and better gut health. And if you're concerned about the taste of chickpea pasta, don't fret — it's almost unnoticeable. Which pasta you choose ultimately depends on your own nutritional goals and dietary preferences, but it seems that there are plenty of other nutrient-packed options that this Trader Joe's pasta simply can't compete with.