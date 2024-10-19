Everything You Need To Know About Sweetening Brewed Iced Tea

The motto at the Los Angeles coffee shop chain Alfred may be "But first, coffee," but its director of food and beverage, Jordan G.L. Hardin is steeped in the world of tea. That's why Hardin, the former editor-in-chief of the blog "World of Tea" and co-founder of the American Specialty Tea Alliance, is the best person to provide tips for sweetening brewed iced tea. And, although Hardin says almost any natural sweetener will work, it all depends on the tea.

According to Hardin, when you want to sweeten the pot, there are a few ways to go. "The simplest sweetener one can use is classic white cane sugar, which has a very neutral flavor that allows the tea to really shine through," Hardin told Daily Meal. But it's important to consider the water temperature when making iced tea. Cane sugar needs heat to integrate with the tea, otherwise it can leave crunchy crystals at the bottom of a pitcher or glass. If you're using sugar, it might be best to make hot brewed iced tea. If you prefer cold brew iced tea, Hardin suggests using a simple syrup that will blend into the iced tea seamlessly.