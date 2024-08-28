Water Temperature Matters When Brewing Different Kinds Of Iced Tea

When iced tea is made right, it's a deliciously refreshing drink that's perfect on a hot, sunny afternoon and great for keeping in the fridge. It doesn't matter whether you like green or black tea or even any of the myriad of flavored teas. When done wrong, though, it can come out weak or — even worse — bitter. This may be the case if you subscribe to the idea that hot-brewed iced tea is far superior to cold-brewed.

Fortunately, the best iced tea recipes are simple, and you only have to pay attention to the water temperature. It makes a big difference in the flavor, and it's not a one-size-fits-all kind of situation — it's about matching the water temperature to the type of tea.

Here's a good way to think about temperature and type: Black tea is generally a stronger, bolder tea, so it can hold up to hot water. The more delicate flavors of green tea need a daintier touch and cooler water, which makes sense, right? If you have a terrible time remembering exact temperatures, here's a general sort of rule: Water should be at a full boil for black tea, and for light and green teas, your water is perfect when you're just starting to see those first bubbles.