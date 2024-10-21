Trust This Expert And Add Fruit To Ground Burger Patties
Biting into a burger can be magical: A juicy and flavorful meat patty, a melt-in-your-mouth bun, crunchy bacon or lettuce, and any other burger favorites create a cohesive masterpiece. The magic can disappear just as fast if the patty doesn't deliver on texture or flavor. This can leave you disappointed with your favorite burger joint or yourself if you invest the time to find the best burger recipe and decide to make your own meat patties.
You might think adding bread crumbs, eggs, and seasoning to your ground meat is all you need, but this is one instance where less is certainly not more. John Warr, Minnesota-based Executive Chef of Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill, shared his tips on which ingredients belong in your meat patties with Daily Meal. Apples, pears, and cranberries might surprise you as the answer, but Warr explains why.
Fruits and vegetables make great ingredients for the best meat patties
Adding grated apples to your patties will keep your meat juicy and tender. John Warr tells us, "Its natural sweetness complements savory spices, and it also releases moisture while cooking, preventing the burger from drying out," adding that these work especially well in pork or chicken burgers.
Warr adds that chopped pears or cranberries will give more of a tart flavor to your patties while still keeping them moist, with pears adding slightly more texture than apples and giving the meat a more subtle sweetness. Both fruits are perfect for pork or turkey burgers if you prefer them over beef.
Warr also offers expert tips on other ingredients that serve an important purpose in your meat patties. Diced onion or grated zucchini are a must-have. Keeping the onion pieces small ensures they soften and cook properly. He says, "These release moisture as they cook, keeping the burger juicy," adding his ratio recommendation when mixing patties: "If adding ingredients like onions or vegetables, aim for about ¼ cup per pound of meat to keep the burger's texture balanced. For breadcrumbs, use 2-3 tablespoons per pound with one egg."
The door to juicy burgers has been opened with the help of fruits and vegetables that may already be in your pantry. With this expert advice, disappointing burgers might just be a thing of the past.