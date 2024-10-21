Trust This Expert And Add Fruit To Ground Burger Patties

Adding grated apples to your patties will keep your meat juicy and tender. John Warr tells us, "Its natural sweetness complements savory spices, and it also releases moisture while cooking, preventing the burger from drying out," adding that these work especially well in pork or chicken burgers.

Warr adds that chopped pears or cranberries will give more of a tart flavor to your patties while still keeping them moist, with pears adding slightly more texture than apples and giving the meat a more subtle sweetness. Both fruits are perfect for pork or turkey burgers if you prefer them over beef.

Warr also offers expert tips on other ingredients that serve an important purpose in your meat patties. Diced onion or grated zucchini are a must-have. Keeping the onion pieces small ensures they soften and cook properly. He says, "These release moisture as they cook, keeping the burger juicy," adding his ratio recommendation when mixing patties: "If adding ingredients like onions or vegetables, aim for about ¼ cup per pound of meat to keep the burger's texture balanced. For breadcrumbs, use 2-3 tablespoons per pound with one egg."

The door to juicy burgers has been opened with the help of fruits and vegetables that may already be in your pantry. With this expert advice, disappointing burgers might just be a thing of the past.