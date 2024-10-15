How Prue Leith Totally Failed Serving Tea To Queen Elizabeth

Leith notes that she did try to be better prepared for the situation. In fact, she called the palace ahead of time to ask how the queen took her tea, but the equerry (officer who attends to the queen) refused to tell her, saying only that she should serve the tea on a silver tray with slices of lemon and that she should ask how the Queen would like her tea in the moment. "You'd think it was a state secret!" Leith said in the Instagram video.

So when the Queen requested black tea, Leith poured a hot cup and placed one of the lemon slices that the equerry had recommended having on her tray at the bottom of the cup — only for the Queen to ask that there be no lemon in her tea a moment later. Leith pulled it out and set it on the tray cloth, which promptly soaked through with a brown stain. She then topped off the tea with a little more water, going by her experience that people who drank tea black typically liked it weaker. However the Queen then told her that she preferred her tea strong. Alas, no one is immune to making mistakes when brewing tea, especially when the Queen had strict opinions and rules about which drinks and foods royals can or can't eat and drink.