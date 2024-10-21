The Loose-Leaf Tea You Should Never Use For Brewing Iced Tea

No matter how you make it — sweet, with a splash of lemon, cold brewed, or hot then chilled — homemade iced tea is a great pick-me-up on a hot afternoon. For a strong tea flavor, one excellent hack is to use ice made from tea for your iced tea. You can play around with many ingredients to find your perfect recipe, but there is one you should always avoid: old tea leaves.

In an interview with the Daily Meal, Jordan G.L. Hardin, Director of Food & Beverage for Alfred, shares that "your tea is only ever going to be as good as the ingredient — don't use super old, dusty tea you've had sitting in your back cupboard that was a gift from a friend 3 years ago in a plastic bag." While, unless there is mold on the tea, old tea isn't dangerous to drink, but the majority of the flavor and nutritional value will be gone. Thankfully, Jordan has some tips on how to find high-quality, fresh tea leaves.