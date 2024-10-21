Why You Really Need To Start Cooking Whole Fish More Often

Your success with preparing whole fish depends on its freshness and quality. Whether you're at a local supermarket or dedicated seafood market, it's important to look out for red flags when buying fresh seafood. The eyes are the most telling — they should be clear, not cloudy. Another characteristic to check for is bright red gills because they turn darker the longer that the fish has been harvested. For the biggest variety, Thursday through Sunday are the best days of the week to buy fresh fish. To minimize your effort in the kitchen, have the fishmonger remove the gills, guts, and scales for you, but make sure that the head and tail remain for the most flavor.

One of the best cooking methods for whole fish is grilling, but you might want to consider some tips for keeping fish from sticking to your grill. Begin by washing the grate with soapy water and a sponge to remove residual cooked-on food. While preheating the grill, season inside the fish cavity with simple ingredients like salt, pepper, and lemon slices, and then lightly coat the outside with grapeseed or olive oil. If your fish sticks anyway, use a metal spatula to pry it off gently. Additionally, cut a couple of slashes across large fish — such as yellowfin tuna, sea bass, and halibut – to promote even cooking whether you grill or roast your fish whole in the oven.