How To Easily Substitute Champagne Vinegar

Have you ever gotten halfway through a recipe only to realize that you don't have something on the ingredients list? Most of the time, there's an easy substitute that's probably already sitting on your pantry shelf. If you don't have any Champagne vinegar for a vinaigrette or a sauce, don't stress – white wine vinegar is a perfectly good substitute. The quick swap will get you through in a pinch.

Of all the different types of vinegar, Champagne and white wine vinegar have a similar flavor profile and, ultimately, they have the same DNA. All Champagne is made with at least some juice from white wine grapes; it's just aged and bottled differently to create the signature tiny bubbles in Champagne. Champagne vinegar does taste a little less acidic than regular white wine vinegar. It's also typically more expensive, which is why it's not a super common ingredient in most kitchens (or recipes for that matter). The good news is that for almost any recipe that calls for Champagne vinegar, you can swap in white wine vinegar one-for-one and achieve similar results.