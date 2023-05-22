The Science Behind Why Champagne Bubbles Rise Straight To The Top

We need to raise a glass to the scientists who have solved a rather niche question: Why do bubbles in champagne go straight to the top in a single file, while bubbles in other carbonated drinks veer off to the sides?

We have collectively seen glimpses of this, like when we order different drinks at a bar and notice how the bubbles in champagne, sparkling water, sparkling wine, and coke are swirling at different speeds and shapes in their respective containers, or at an F1 podium when a driver pops open a celebratory bottle of champagne and it sprays everywhere at jet speed (or to be more specific, 30 miles per hour). There is probably a good reason why they are not spraying cans of beer or even bottles of soda to emulate the sight (and taste) of victory.

But it took researchers at Brown University to tell us the answer: The bubble chains in champagne (and sparkling wines) can form a stable chain thanks to soap-like compounds called surfactants, which reduce the tension between the drink and the bubbles. This creates a clear, friction-free path for the bubbles to rise.