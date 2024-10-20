Give Your Bagels A Pumpkin Spice Twist With A Festive Cream Cheese

Autumn is all about pumpkin spice. It's the spice we can't stop adding to our boxed brownies when cooler weather hits, and the excuse we use to drink pumpkin spice lattes in excess. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove are a triple threat, but when you add in the ginger and allspice to create this beloved mix along with pureed pumpkin, the warm, sweet, and mild heat they create is proof the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. That's why if you count yourself among the pumpkin spice players, you are going to want to give your bagels and toast a pumpkin spice twist with a cream cheese that will send you into PS overload.

Here's the good news about this addition, you can buy it at the grocery store while it's in season, or you can make it yourself whenever you get the hankering. To make it yourself, you simply need a little fresh or canned pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, a little powdered sugar, and some mildly softened, unflavored cream cheese. Put all the ingredients in the blender or use your handheld mixer to whip it all together until it is smooth and combined. Toast up a bagel, grab a knife, and you are in business for a pumpkin spice spread that will leave you coming back for more.