Sorry, But You Can Only Get One Starbucks Fall Drink In A Trenta Size

Autumn brings with it a host of certainties: The leaves will change, the weather will start to shift, and fall-themed coffee drinks will be in high demand. Pumpkin spice lattes and several new items are now marquee offerings at Starbucks, including the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and the Apple Cream Latte. Like so many fall fiends, you may long for nothing more than to throw on your cutest flannel shirt, lace up your boots, and bathe yourself in a tub of pumpkin-flavored coffee. But, alas! Starbucks will harsh you if you try to order most of its fall drinks in a trenta, which, at 31 ounces, is its largest size offering.

Only the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is available in trenta. For every other autumnal offering, including espresso-based drinks, the largest size is a venti, which is 20 ounces for hot drinks and 24 ounces for cold beverages. Starbucks only offers certain drinks in the biggest size, and most of the seasonal menu doesn't make the cut.