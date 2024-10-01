Sorry, But You Can Only Get One Starbucks Fall Drink In A Trenta Size
Autumn brings with it a host of certainties: The leaves will change, the weather will start to shift, and fall-themed coffee drinks will be in high demand. Pumpkin spice lattes and several new items are now marquee offerings at Starbucks, including the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and the Apple Cream Latte. Like so many fall fiends, you may long for nothing more than to throw on your cutest flannel shirt, lace up your boots, and bathe yourself in a tub of pumpkin-flavored coffee. But, alas! Starbucks will harsh you if you try to order most of its fall drinks in a trenta, which, at 31 ounces, is its largest size offering.
Only the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is available in trenta. For every other autumnal offering, including espresso-based drinks, the largest size is a venti, which is 20 ounces for hot drinks and 24 ounces for cold beverages. Starbucks only offers certain drinks in the biggest size, and most of the seasonal menu doesn't make the cut.
What does Starbucks have against trenta sizing for all drinks?
Maybe you heard the false fact that all Starbucks cup sizes are the same, but that's absolutely not true. Starbucks doesn't advertise trenta cups as a standard size for reasons of cost and common sense: 31 ounces of espresso-based drink is a lot for most people, and no espresso drinks are available in trenta. The truly caffeinated among us may wonder exactly what drinks Starbucks designed to offer in the biggest size.
The only drinks available in trenta are iced: Iced coffee, iced tea, lemonades, and refreshers. That's why you can get a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew in trenta, but not any of Starbucks' other fall drinks. The extra-large option used to be considered a secret among Starbucks fans, but with the advent of mobile ordering and the fact that trenta is listed as an option on applicable drinks, the cat is officially out of the bag. If you absolutely must consume a bucket of PSL, the good news is that you can make one yourself in any size you want: A homemade pumpkin spice latte is a few pantry ingredients away.