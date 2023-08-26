22 Of The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods And Drinks In 2023

Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice everything has arrived early this year. Summer may still be in full swing, but pumpkin spice foods and beverages began popping up in early August. An annual food craze that rakes in big bucks, to the tune of over half a billion dollars, pumpkin spice heralds the arrival of fall, cooler weather, holidays, and a celebratory vibe that's the kind of contagion worth catching.

While the addition of pumpkin spice, a combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and occasionally cloves or mace, didn't begin with Starbucks introducing the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, it certainly catapulted the seasoning blend to instant culinary rock stardom. Since then, the overwhelming number of new pumpkin spice-themed edibles introduced seemingly daily has skyrocketed.

To help you navigate the wide world of pumpkin spice foods and beverages, we have sampled every item we could get our hands on. We wanted to provide the scoop on what's good, what's hype, and where you should spend your hard-earned money this pumpkin spice season.