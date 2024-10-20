Expert Tips On Building The Best Snack Plate You Ever Had

If you've never tried to put together a good snack plate, charcuterie platter, or "girl dinner," then you probably think it's easy. Wrong. It can be surprisingly difficult to put together a balanced plate. Some ingredients can overpower others, and some ingredients you love just flat out don't pair well with the other elements on the platter.

To help you put together your best possible snack plate, we asked Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author, TV food segment creator, and food & lifestyle blogger at Straight to the Hips, Baby for her expert guidance. She says that "convenience, balance of flavor, and easy preparation are key to a great snack plate." To create the best balance, she suggests separating your ingredients into the categories of salty, sweet, savory, and acidic. "It's all about creating layers of flavors, then upping your snack plate game with lots of textures," says Jessie-Sierra.