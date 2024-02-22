For Perfectly Poached Salmon, Make Sure You Score The Skin

Poaching is often associated with making eggs for brunch, but the process can apply to many other foods. In addition to perfectly poached eggs, fish also lend themselves well to this technique because the protein is so delicate. Salmon is among the best meat to poach, and placing it in a broth is a simple way to add moisture. For this method, however, ensure you take all the steps to obtain the best outcome.

When poaching fish, you may notice that they tend to curl up in the liquid. The best way to counteract this is to score the skin before placing it in the poaching liquid. Simply make several shallow cuts in the fish skin with a knife so the tissue doesn't start to curl. This reaction can happen any time salmon is exposed to heat. Scoring will stop the curling process and make for a more professional-looking meal. By adhering to only a few simple steps, you can cook like a restaurant professional, too.