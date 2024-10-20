Your Go-To Cuisines For Snack Plate Inspiration

Whether you're after some extra veggies, a bigger variety of flavors, or have some picky eaters in the household, snack plates are a great solution. As TikTok's 'Girl Dinner' trend implies, snack plates can simply mean putting together whatever you have in your fridge and pantry. However, some countries have been putting together a variety of delicious and filling foods for years, making Girl Dinner seem like an amateur snack plate. Middle Eastern mezze, Spanish tapas, or Italian antipasti are all proof that snack plates can be just as satisfying as a home cooked meal. If you're wanting to step up your platter game, there's a few cuisines in particular you can turn to for some inspo.

Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author, shares that Southeast Asian, Eastern European, and Ethiopian cuisines are great places to find snack plate inspiration. She commends the way Southeast Asian cuisines focus on bright and fresh ingredients, while Eastern European and Ethiopian platters are based on a variety of textured and flavored foods.