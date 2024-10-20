Your Go-To Cuisines For Snack Plate Inspiration
Whether you're after some extra veggies, a bigger variety of flavors, or have some picky eaters in the household, snack plates are a great solution. As TikTok's 'Girl Dinner' trend implies, snack plates can simply mean putting together whatever you have in your fridge and pantry. However, some countries have been putting together a variety of delicious and filling foods for years, making Girl Dinner seem like an amateur snack plate. Middle Eastern mezze, Spanish tapas, or Italian antipasti are all proof that snack plates can be just as satisfying as a home cooked meal. If you're wanting to step up your platter game, there's a few cuisines in particular you can turn to for some inspo.
Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author, shares that Southeast Asian, Eastern European, and Ethiopian cuisines are great places to find snack plate inspiration. She commends the way Southeast Asian cuisines focus on bright and fresh ingredients, while Eastern European and Ethiopian platters are based on a variety of textured and flavored foods.
How to make an international inspired snack plate
If you're open to experimenting with your next snack platter, Jessie-Sierra Ross — author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" –has some personal favorites, starting with Southeast Asian cuisine. "Instead of anything overpoweringly spicy, I tend to choose Fresh summer rolls or grilled chicken satay skewers with peanut sauce, both great finger foods that I would eat as a snacking plate dinner any day!" If you want a pop of color or freshness, consider adding fresh herbs like mint or cilantro, or veggies like cucumber or carrots. And if you're after a crunch, add some fried peanuts.
For an Eastern European inspired plate, Jessie-Sierra mentions smoked fish, sausages, pickles, soft cheeses, and black bread. If you're feeling more creative, add some fried cheese for a crispy texture, or some pâté for a flavorful boost to your bread. A true Ethiopian style platter is served on a plate called a gebeta, and Jessie-Sierra mentions a combination of stews, curries, vegetables, and condiments. You'll need a spice mix known as berbere to make most Ethiopian dishes, and you can experiment with their vegetarian staple red lentil stew, chicken stew, and injera — a must-have accompanying flatbread. Whichever cuisine you choose to kickstart your creativity, Jessie-Sierra reads our minds when she says, "You can find inspiration from all over the world for your next snacking plate experience!"