Treat Yourself To A Solo Snack Plate That Feels Like A Special Occasion

It's your inner child, it's the spirit of girl dinner, it's the fact that you totally forgot to eat lunch. Myriad reasons can inspire you to deeply crave a snack, but they all end the same way: With a delicious, chaotic snack plate. And sure, you can do a random pantry hunt to put together slightly stale goldfish, shredded mozzarella cheese, and the classic apples and peanut butter, and sometimes that messy conglomeration is just what hits the spot. But Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned food and lifestyle blogger, as well as TV food segment creator, encourages all of us to make our solo snack plate feel like a special occasion and splurge on some fancy cheese or chocolate to help us savor the moment.

"Even if you're preparing a meal for just yourself, don't skimp on the ingredients or flavor combinations. You deserve a beautiful plate of food!" Jessie-Sierra says. She noted that this can be a way to have a truly enjoyable meal for yourself while still allowing you to take a break from the elaborate meal planning you may be used to. You can still scrounge up the fruits and crackers you have available, but add one or two more gourmet ingredients — every day deserves to be treated like a special occasion.