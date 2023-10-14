If you know how to make a successful elevated pan sauce, you can tweak the basic recipe with a few Earl Grey tea bags. The technique involves removing your seared meat, tossing in a pat of butter and some finely minced shallot and then scraping up all the delicious browned bits, a.k.a. the fond. You can deglaze the pan with water, chicken broth, white wine, or a combination, but the key is tossing in two Earl Grey tea bags — you don't want to be overwhelmed with the flavor — and a splash of orange juice (to amplify the citrus flavor). While it's simmering, you can enjoy the fragrant steam as it reduces until it's able to just barely coat the back of a spoon. You'll of course want to remove the tea bags and give it a taste for seasoning — you can use a sweetener if desired, like honey or maple syrup, or forgo it altogether.

If you find that it won't reduce and thicken, try making a roux with a tablespoon of flour and 2 tablespoons of cold water and whisk in. Make sure to finish the sauce with cold cubed unsalted butter, whisking after each cube so the sauce doesn't break. After you've given it another taste for seasoning, you can strain it if you prefer a smoother sauce.