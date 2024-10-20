The Ingredient Swap You Should Never Make With Boxed Muffin Mix

A boxed muffin mix is a quick and easy way to whip up some fresh muffins for yourself or guests with less hassle than it is to bake them from scratch. These types of boxed mixes usually only call for ingredients like oil, eggs, and water which you'll most likely already have at home. You may already know that some muffin mixes can taste a little plain on their own so you might decide to add or substitute some ingredients. While there are plenty of ways to upgrade your muffin mix, there is one ingredient swap that you definitely shouldn't make. If your muffin mix calls for water, don't make the mistake of swapping it for milk. Here's why.

It might seem logical that a milk swap will give a richer flavor or texture. But if your box recipe calls for water, milk will make your muffins too moist, and as a result, they will stick to your muffin liners. This will make them difficult to unwrap and nobody wants that hassle, especially if they're hungry for dessert. Of course, if your box mix specifically calls for milk then feel free to use it. But otherwise, steer clear of this swap.