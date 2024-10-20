The Ingredient Swap You Should Never Make With Boxed Muffin Mix
A boxed muffin mix is a quick and easy way to whip up some fresh muffins for yourself or guests with less hassle than it is to bake them from scratch. These types of boxed mixes usually only call for ingredients like oil, eggs, and water which you'll most likely already have at home. You may already know that some muffin mixes can taste a little plain on their own so you might decide to add or substitute some ingredients. While there are plenty of ways to upgrade your muffin mix, there is one ingredient swap that you definitely shouldn't make. If your muffin mix calls for water, don't make the mistake of swapping it for milk. Here's why.
It might seem logical that a milk swap will give a richer flavor or texture. But if your box recipe calls for water, milk will make your muffins too moist, and as a result, they will stick to your muffin liners. This will make them difficult to unwrap and nobody wants that hassle, especially if they're hungry for dessert. Of course, if your box mix specifically calls for milk then feel free to use it. But otherwise, steer clear of this swap.
Which ingredients can you swap in your boxed muffins?
Although swapping water for milk is a no-go, there are other ingredient swaps that are perfectly fine if you're missing something. If you're short on eggs, there are a few substitutes you can use without compromising your muffin texture. Yogurt or mashed fruit, like unsweetened applesauce or mashed banana, can replace your eggs with a ratio of ¼ cup for one egg. Just keep in mind that if you use a sweeter fruit, your muffins will also have a sweeter taste. Another easy egg substitute is 1 tablespoon of ground flax seeds with 3 tablespoons of warm water. After 5-10 minutes, you'll have an egg substitute that will also give your muffins a nuttier flavor.
If your muffin mix calls for oil and you're all out, there are a few easy swaps for that as well. Feel free to use the same ratio of another oil like avocado or coconut oil if you have those on hand. Otherwise, melted butter or shortening in a 1:1 ratio will also work well. Your muffins may get a little less moisture than they would with oil, but they will be much richer in flavor. So rest assured that even with some ingredient swaps, your boxed muffins will still be devoured quickly and happily.