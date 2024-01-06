12 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Muffin Mix

Have you ever been disappointed by a batch of muffins made from a mix? As convenient as store-bought muffin mixes are, they can sometimes be a bit lacking in the flavor department. Sure, you can find favorites like blueberry, strawberry, bran, and apple, but often those flavors come off as weak or even fake. Fortunately, you don't have to take those bland muffins as they are — you can upgrade them with some easy tricks.

According to muffin experts everywhere (and this muffin-making enthusiast), there are plenty of ways to spice up your muffin mix — and not just with spices. You can play around with different tastes, textures, and toppings, experimenting to find those that work best for you and your family.

Armed with just a few things you probably already have in your cabinet, you can take those "meh" muffins to the next level. All you need to get started is a bag or box of muffin mix and a dream (and, of course, a few ingredients to add in).