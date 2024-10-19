The Rice Trick For Ripening Fruit Quickly

There are a lot of hacks out there for speeding up the process by which unripe fruits turn deliciously delectable and perfectly ripe. There are also plenty of ideas out there for when you just don't want to wait: Did you know that you can pickle your mangoes before they're ripe? It's a handy trick, for sure, and we love handy tricks. While you may have heard of some quick-ripening hacks that involve putting your bananas in the microwave, we have another one that's a little more hands-off, and it involves a pantry staple that you're almost certain to have on hand.

That, of course, is rice, and the idea is simple. All you need to do is take a container, put your fruits inside, and cover them with uncooked rice. It'll actually speed up the ripening process so much that you'll need to check your fruit a few times a day to make sure they don't over-ripen. If this sounds like it's a hack that's too good to be true, it's not.

It's based on some pretty neat science, but there is a caveat here. It doesn't work with all fruits, and it works best with those that have a firm outer layer. These fruits include pears and mangos. Keep in mind that this trick is only going to work with a group of fruits that ripen in a very specific way. Let's take a closer look at why.